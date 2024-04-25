Japanese Metal Sculpture Artisan Develops Art Jewelry with Elaborate Truss Structure
The Truss Series SHIPPOU, crafted utilizing cutting-edge precious metal technology and artisan handiwork, launches on Kickstarter
1.Hair elastics can be replaced 2.Can be used for multiple purposes”KANAZAWA, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIYAKITA Japan, a precious metal studio crafting traditional Japanese hair ornaments, has created versatile art jewelry with universal appeal.Utilizing architectural technology truss structures, we have developed a solution that is both lightweight and highly rigid, capturing the beauty of delicate structures.
— Tyusen Miyakita
Moreover, this innovative hair jewelry incorporates functionality for multipurpose use, such as hair elastics, hairpins, and brooches, while featuring a specification that allows for easy replacement of hair elastics.
Campaign starts: April, 30, 2024
Product URL:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/miyakita/hair-jewelry-truss-series-shippou
There are two issues with hair jewelry that comes with hair elastics:
1.The inability to replace ring-shaped hair elastics
2.Being limited to only functioning as hair elastics
These problems occur due to the design where the hair elastic and decorative part are integrated.
To solve these problems, we installed a uniquely developed multi-functional ball hook structure on SHIPPOU.
The method to replace the hair elastic is simple: just stretch the hair elastic and hook it onto the ball hook!
The ball hooks on the left and right are designed to pass hair elastics alternately from the top and bottom. Once you insert the hair elastic into the ballhook, the ball at the tip acts as a stopper, preventing it from easily coming off.
This allows you to easily change the color of the hair elastic to suit your mood for the day, ensuring you can always step out feeling fresh and renewed.
Additionally, it is designed for multipurpose use, allowing users to customize and use it freely. You can easily use it as a hair elastic, hairpin, bangle, brooch, necklace, etc., to suit your outing scene, thereby expanding the possibilities for practical and creative applications of hair jewelry.
The lightness and strength resolved by the truss structure
Despite being made of 4cm (1.57") of precious metal, SHIPPOU weighs an incredibly light 11g (0.4oz). It's about the weight of two plastic cards, like credit cards or point cards.
The reason for this is that we took inspiration from the architectural techniques truss structure of Kanazawa Station, which was selected as one of the 14 most beautiful stations in the world, and achieved weight reduction without sacrificing strength.
The outer periphery of SHIPPOU is formed using this beautiful architectural technique, and its delicacy and gorgeous shine are very impressive.
A large number of triangles are created from 240 cylinders with a width of 0.9mm(0.035"), and by assembling them three-dimensionally, a complex lattice-like light reflection is created, allowing you to enjoy the shine reminiscent of a tiara.In addition, at the center, there are auspicious patterns, representing the "Seven Treasures(Shippou)," arranged.
Artisans meticulously finish each piece
An important feature of SHIPPOU is the adept utilization of artisans' advanced skills, expressing a 360-degree world of metal sculpture within the palm-sized piece. Starting from the design, artisans meticulously handcraft each piece through many stages, including creating three-dimensional forms and polishing to bring out its shine. While it takes time, this process imbues each piece with creativity, precision, and warmth that cannot be replicated by machines, maximizing the beauty of precious metals.
A small treasure to wear every day
SHIPPOU is not just jewelry. It transcends traditional usage, maximizing ideas and offering freedom. Its ease of use and beauty may serve as a talisman that inspires courage in those who continue to challenge themselves.That's the essence of "art jewelry," a small treasure that anyone, regardless of gender, age, or nationality, can wear every day.
Product name: Truss series SHIPPOU
Size : 4cm (1.57") in height × 4cm (1.57") in width × 9mm (0.35") in thickness
Weight : 11g (0.4oz)
Material : Silver 925
Price : $494 to $2,745
We have special discounts available for limited quantities for our Kickstarter campaign.
Campaign period : April, 30, 2024～May, 30, 2024
Product URL:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/miyakita/hair-jewelry-truss-series-shippou
About MIYAKITA Japan
MIYAKITA Japan, located in Kanazawa, a city renowned for its artisanship and culture, aims to create a"Beautiful Treasure that Will Last More than a Thousand Years" using traditional metal sculpture techniques.
We manufacture traditional Japanese ornaments made from precious metals, such as Kanzashi(hair ornaments) and obidome(sash clip), by the handwork of skilled artisan.
We create "Precious Metals that Shine Brighter than Diamonds" by making full use of 360-degree metal sculpture techniques without using precious stones.
Website: https://www.miyakita.jp
Tyusen Miyakita
MIYAKITA JAPAN
office@miyakita.jp
MIYAKITA｜Truss series SHIPPOU｜Kickstarter exclusive project