Governor’s Highway Safety Program warns about dangers of drug-impaired driving as 4/20 approaches

This April 20 (4/20), a date associated with increased marijuana use, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are joining forces to remind marijuana users If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.



April 20 falls on a Saturday this year, and motorists are encouraged to be aware of impaired drivers.



Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in West Virginia, but the use of medical marijuana is legal in some forms. You can consult the Office of Medical Cannabis for more information about its legal usage in West Virginia.



It is illegal and dangerous to use marijuana and drive. The use of marijuana can slow reaction times, decrease cognitive performance, and make it harder for drivers to stay in their lane. Anyone planning to use marijuana or any impairing drug should plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using a ride-hailing service, or calling a taxi. It’s never okay to drive high – even if the drug was legally obtained.



“Impaired driving is impaired driving, whether alcohol or drugs are the source of the impairment,” said GHSP Director Jack McNeely. “Studies have shown that impairment by marijuana doubles your risk of a crash, compared to an unimpaired driver.”



By working together, we can keep our roads safe. Please join GHSP and NHTSA in sharing the important message, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/ drug-impaired-driving.​​