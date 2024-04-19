Submit Release
Interactive effects of chronic ocean acidification and warming on the growth, survival, and physiological responses of adults of the temperate sea urchin Strongylocentrotus intermedius

Published 19 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, chemistry, echinoderms, growth, laboratory, molecular biology, mortality, multiple factors, North Pacific, performance, physiology, temperature

Highlights

  • Ocean acidification and warming (OAW) repressed the survival and growth of Strongylocentrotus intermedius.
  • OAW altered the relative expression and activities of key metabolic enzymes of S. intermedius.
  • OAW attenuated the ATP production and antioxidant capability of S. intermedius.
  • Interactive effects of OAW on S. intermedius were analyzed in detail.

Abstract

To investigate the interactive effects of chronic ocean acidification and warming (OAW) on the growth, survival, and physiological responses of sea urchins, adults of the temperate sea urchin Strongylocentrotus intermedius were incubated separately/jointly in acidic (ΔpHNBS = −0.5 units) and thermal (ΔT = +3.0 °C) seawater for 120 days under lab-controlled conditions based on the projected ocean pH and temperature for 2100 put forward by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Survival rate (SR), average food consumption rate (FCR), gut index (GuI), specific growth rate (SGR), digestive capability, energy production, and antioxidant capability were subsequently determined. The results showed that 1) the SR, FCR, GuI and SGR decreased sharply under OAW conditions. Significant interactive effects of OAW on SR and SGR were observed at 120 days post-incubation (dpi), and on FCR this occurred at 90 dpi. 2) OAW altered the activities of both digestive and antioxidant enzymes. There were significant interaction effects of OAW on the activities of amylase, trehalase, and superoxide dismutase. 3) The relative gene expression levels and activities of key enzymes involved in glycometabolism pathways (i.e., glycolysis and the tricarboxylic acid cycle) were significantly affected by OAW, resulting in an alteration of the total ATP content in the sea urchins. Interaction effects of OAW were observed in both relative gene expression and the activity of enzymes involved in glycolysis (hexokinase), the transformation of glycolysis end-products (lactate dehydrogenase), the tricarboxylic acid cycle (citrate synthetase), and ATP production (Na+/K+-ATPase). The data from this study will enrich our knowledge concerning the combined effects of global climate change on the survival, growth, and physiological responses of echinoderms.

Cui D., Zou W., Wu B., Jiao R., Zhang S., Zhao T., Zhan Y. & Chang Y., 2024. Interactive effects of chronic ocean acidification and warming on the growth, survival, and physiological responses of adults of the temperate sea urchin Strongylocentrotus intermedius. Chemosphere 356: 141907. doi: 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2024.141907. Article.

