FEMA Awards Over $22 Million to Vermont for July Storms and Flooding Recovery Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $22 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse it for the cost of debris removal and measures taken to stabilize state office buildings following the July 2023 storms and flooding.

The $22,263,530 in Public Assistance grants will reimburse the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) for the cost of debris removal and steps taken to protect state buildings in downtown Montpelier from further damage after the flooding.

One grant of $1,067,183 will reimburse BGS for contracting to have 2,165 cubic yards (CY) of vegetative debris and 11,840 tons of construction and demolition (C&D) debris removed from roads and public property, including rights of way, and hauled to a disposal site.

Two grants of $14,375,582 and $6,820,765 will reimburse the state for the cost of contracting to remove contaminated floodwater from and de-humidify fourteen state buildings in Montpelier.

Those included the Defender General’s office at 6 Baldwin Ave; the Division of Liquor Control at 13 Green Mtn. Drive; the Pavilion Office Building at 109 State Street; the Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs office at 110 State Street; the Supreme Court Building at 111 State St.; the Agriculture Agency building at 116 State St.; the Office of Veterans Affairs building at 118 State St.; the Vermont Commission on Women offices at 126 State St.; the Secretary of State building at 128 State Street; the State Auditor’s building at 132 State St.; the Tax Department at 133 State St.; the Vermont Arts Council at 136 State St.; the State Information Center at 134 State St.; and the Green Mountain Care Board offices at 144 State St.

BGS also contracted to remove moisture from the buildings to prevent further damage using portable generators, air moving equipment, lighting, and portable cameras to monitor unmanned equipment.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Vermont with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred as a result of this disaster is an important part of the state’s recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $36 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse eligible applicants for expenses related to the July 2023 storms and flooding.