EMU FLEPS Organizes Mentorship Training for Academic Personnel Members

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) organized a mentorship training course towards academic personnel members. The mentorship course delivered by Norwich Institute of Language Education (NILE) aimed to support professional development of academic personnel. Held on 25-28 March 2024 and provided by Kate Gregson from NILE, the training course focused on theoretical and practical applications on creating an environment which supports learning and development.

Emphasizing the importance of professional development, FLEPS Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Ramadan Eyyam said; “Our continues development programs organized for the professional development of our academic personnel members continue to be a key stone of our dedication towards perfection in education. In this regard, we enhance the general learning experiences of our students, enabling them to get training at the highest levels”.

Noting that FLEPS is accredited by one of the most prestigious and global accreditation organizations in language teaching, Evaluation and Accreditation of Quality Language Services (EQUALS), Assist. Prof. Dr. Eyyam highlighted their commitment to the international quality standards in language teaching and, their devotion in continuing for perfection in language training.