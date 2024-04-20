CBP Officers Seize Counterfeit Designer Watches Worth Over $50,000

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry seized counterfeit designer watches that would be worth more than $50,000 if genuine.

Early this month, CBP officers inspected four separate shipments from the same shipper in which one designer watch was discovered in each. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, including correspondence with the right holders that had recorded their trademarks with CBP, the watches were determined to bear counterfeit marks. On April 18, the watches were seized for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) violations. These items had a total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of approximately $51,800 dollars.

“Our officers continue to do an outstanding job targeting these shipments and identifying these violations,” said Champlain Acting Port Director Todd Bulson. “CBP plays a crucial role in protecting consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

Counterfeit watches seized as an Intellectual Property Rights violation at the Champlain, N.Y. Port of Entry.

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

