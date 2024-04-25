Heroico by David Zonana (Mexico) won Best Film

The Havana Star Prize for Best Film was awarded to Heroic by David Zonana (Mexico) and Best Documentary went to Transfariana by Joris Lachaise (Colombia)

2024 Havana Film Festival NY Announces the Winners of the Havana Star Award at a Crowded Closing Ceremony at Quad Cinema. Heorico from Mexico won Best Film” — Havana Film Festival NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 24th Havana Film Festival NY announced the winners of the Havana Star Award during its Closing Ceremony at the Quad Cinema in Manhattan. The awards in this category were the Havana Star Prize for Best Film, awarded to Heroic by David Zonana (Mexico); Best Director: Carolina Markowicz for Toll (Pedagio, Brazil); Best Actor for Jhon Narvaez for his role as Joe Arrollo in Rebellion (Colombia); Best Actress for Lola Amores from A Night with the Rolling Stones (Cuba); Best Screenplay for Josué Méndez for The Monroy Affair (Peru). With a Special Mention from the Jury for Memento Mori by Fernando Lopez (Colombia).

The jury in the Fiction category was composed of Maria Linares, the Colombian composer of film music; John David West, the American actor; and Breixo Viejo, a professor at the Herbert School of Communications at Hofstra University, specializing in film history. In the justification for the award, the jury expressed: "A bold work that delves into themes of national patriotism, the marginalization of indigenous groups, and the insidious effects of hyper-masculinity. It presents a sharp critique of the role of the army in shaping young people into instruments of violence. For all these reasons, David Zonana's 'Heroic' takes home the award for Best Film at the HFFNY".

The jury in the Documentary category was composed of Ana María Hernández, professor of Latin American Studies at LaGuardia Community College; Argentine filmmaker Juan Pablo Cadaveira; and actor and editor Christian López-Lámelas. The Havana Star Prize for Best Documentary went to Transfariana by Joris Lachaise (Colombia). A special mention from the jury was given to The Castle by Benjamin Benchimol (Argentina).

The jury stated, "For its sensitive, multifaceted, and complex representation of a contemporary marriage that breaks long-standing taboos," when presenting the award to Transfariana.

The eighteen competing films offered a captivating range of experiences, from satirical comedies critiquing bureaucratic policies to poignant dramas challenging societal perceptions of the female experience. Insightful documentaries that unveiled truths and confronted norms, demanding attention and pushing boundaries. “Additionally, these fiction films and documentaries transported viewers to new worlds, exploring musical, artistic, social, and political themes in ingenious and challenging ways,” said Diana Vargas, HFFNY Artistic Director. The competition featured films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and Latino-Americans, with many making their World, US, and NY premieres.

Havana Film Festival NY collaborated with Cinema Tropical and LatinoCircuit TV to showcase the competing films. For more than two decades, Cinema Tropical has been vital in introducing Latin American and Latino cinema to audiences throughout the United States. As part of this partnership, LatinoCircuit TV, a DFEZ Content Management company committed to distributing top-notch Latin American content that aims to educate, entertain, and celebrate Latino culture within the US Hispanic market, will present the esteemed Havana Star Prize at our festival.

During the awards ceremony, which was attended by a large audience, there was also a special presentation in New York of the documentary Igualada by director Juan Mejia Botero (Colombia). More information about the winners can be found at www.hffny.com

HFFNY is possible with the generous help of public funds granted by the New York State Council on the Arts and the Honorable Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, the legislature of the State of New York, and the support, in part, of the Public Funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the City Council of New York. Additional support provided by: Hofstra University’s The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, The Cohen Film Collection, Cinema Tropical, LatinoCircuit TV, Ideal Glass Studios, Ron Barceló, Buenos Aires Restaurant, Amor.Org, Consulate General of Argentina in New York, Consulate of Colombia in New York, Consulate General of Brazil in New York, Consulate General of Costa Rica in New York, Consulate General of Peru in New York, Consulate General of Panama in New York, CUNY, Dariobol, GioQuinche Graphics. Media partners are La Guia Cultural, Queens Latino, HOLA, Colombianos in NY.

TransFariana