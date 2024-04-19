Permanent repairs coming to the 112th Street crossing over Highway 99

CANADA, April 19 - Drivers in the Delta and South Surrey region are advised that the permanent repairs to the 112th Street crossing over Highway 99 will begin this weekend, requiring traffic diversions and lane closures on Highway 99.

The 112th Street overpass was damaged on Dec. 28, 2023, when hit by an over-height load.

Highway 99 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction this weekend, from 8 p.m., Friday, April 19, through 5 p.m., Sunday, April 21. With lane diversions and a reduced speed limit in effect, drivers are asked to use caution and obey signage and traffic control personnel.

From April 22 through May 31, drivers can expect nightly closures of the southbound slow or fast lane between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During these lane closures on Highway 99 at 112th Street, drivers can expect delays and should consider a different route.

Maps of detour routes are available on the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure website: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-99-underpass-at-112th-street-repairs

Drivers are reminded to observe signage, traffic control personnel and reduced speed limits.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/