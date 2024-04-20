Michael Vandeburgh Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

April 19, 2024

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On April 19, 2024, a Fairbanks jury found 58-year-old Michael Vandeburgh guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

The conviction is for an act of sexual abuse Vandeburgh committed against a 4-year-old family member in June 2018. The jury heard from 12 total witnesses across 6 full days.

Following his conviction, Vandeburgh was remanded into custody of the Department of Corrections pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for August 23, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Vandeburgh waived jury trial on the aggravating factor that he was 10 or more years older than his victim. Due to the aggravating factor, Vandeburgh faces a sentence of 5 to 99 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Kathyn Mason. The Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation. Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire thanks both ADA Mason and the Alaska State Troopers for their hard work and dedication to this case, assuring justice for the victim and the community.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.