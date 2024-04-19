AX Showcases Advanced Entrance Control Technology at ISC West Conference with Gunnebo Partnership

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AX, a leading innovator in visual artificial intelligence (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), proudly participated in the ISC West Conference alongside Gunnebo Entrance Control, a trusted security solutions provider. The event took place from April 10-12 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV, where AX showcased its cutting-edge entrance control technology powered by advanced AI.



As a premier exhibitor at the show, Gunnebo highlighted AX’s technology on their Entrance Gates featuring AX’s Facial Recognition software, boasting an array of groundbreaking features designed to revolutionize security and streamline access control processes.





Key features of AX's facial recognition technology include:

100-Point Face Check: AX's facial recognition system goes beyond mere identification, offering a comprehensive 100-point face check. This advanced capability enables the detection of various attributes such as emotion, age (with an impressive accuracy of +/- 5 years), and more.



Cloud-Free Operation: Unlike conventional facial recognition systems that rely on storing biodata in the cloud, AX's solution prioritizes data privacy and security by operating without the need for cloud storage.



Unrivaled Security and Efficiency: AX sets the industry standard with its highly secure and efficient Software-as-a-Service platform, boasting an exceptional accuracy rate of over 99.9% in just one second.



AX's Facial Recognition Technology has already proven its effectiveness through a number of real-world applications, such as its deployment at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea, now the world's third-largest airport. Since 2020, AX's Facial Recognition AI has played a pivotal role in maintaining the airport's prestigious status as the Best Airport, as recognized by Airport Service Quality ratings for 12 consecutive years. By leveraging their technology, the airport introduced the "Smart Pass" system, exclusively powered by AX's Facial Recognition AI, resulting in significant reductions in passenger congestion at customs and enhancing overall efficiency.

This show provided an exciting opportunity for AX to interface with potential customers ranging from major theme parks, national retail accounts, as well as, the educational marketplace across several K-12 institutions throughout the United States and beyond. As was commented on by several school districts, AX’s Facial Recognition AI remains unmatched in its ability to coordinate detection, security and individualized school control that provides maximum security and protection for the students, faculty, vendors and parents visiting each facility.

“We are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that enhance safety and security on a global scale," said Michael Plaksin, President and CEO of AX. "Our partnership with Gunnebo at the ISC West Conference exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that redefine ease of access and entrance control management.”

AX, is a leading technology company specializing in visual artificial intelligence (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. With a focus on visual and facial recognition technologies, AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.





About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.



