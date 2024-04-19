Sandy Islands Launches Inspirational Children's Books at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Discover the power of empathy and self-discovery in Sandy Islands' enchanting children's book series, launching at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Islands, a seasoned therapist and acclaimed author, is set to launch her captivating children's book series at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in collaboration with Writers' Branding, the event promises to delight readers of all ages at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of USC on Saturday, April 20, from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM.
Islands' debut series, the Magical Butterfly collection, introduces young readers to tales filled with valuable life lessons. The trilogy includes "The Complaining Caterpillar," "The Sneaky Snake," and "The Timid Turtle," each offering a unique journey of growth and self-discovery.
In "The Complaining Caterpillar," readers follow the titular character as she learns to overcome negativity and embrace change, inspired by a visit from an angelic presence. Islands' storytelling prowess shines as she weaves a narrative of hope and transformation.
"The Sneaky Snake" challenges readers to confront entitlement and selfishness alongside the eponymous character, who embarks on a journey of redemption and renewal after encountering Faith, the Butterfly from the first book.
"The Timid Turtle," the latest installment in the series, enchants readers with its rhyming verses and stunning illustrations by Samantha Phan. With an immersive audiobook experience, the story springs to life with vibrant characters and captivating soundscapes.
As a licensed therapist with over three decades of experience, Sandy Islands brings a wealth of knowledge and empathy to her storytelling. Her multifaceted approach, integrating psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, and spiritual energy therapy, reflects her dedication to guiding readers on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.
Don't miss the opportunity to meet Sandy Islands and explore her enchanting world of the Magical Butterfly series at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Join The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding for a day of inspiration and imagination that promises to leave a lasting impression on hearts and minds alike.
