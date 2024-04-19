Call for Expressions of Interest - Competence Centre in Semiconductors
Competence Centres in Semiconductors will play an essential role in the Chips for Europe Initiative, providing access to technical expertise and experimentation in the area of semiconductors, and helping companies, SMEs in particular, to approach and improve design capabilities and developing skills. Each Competence Centre will connect and be part of the European network of Competence Centres in Semiconductors and act as an access point to other nodes of the network.