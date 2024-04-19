Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,349 in the last 365 days.

Call for Expressions of Interest - Competence Centre in Semiconductors

Competence Centres in Semiconductors will play an essential role in the Chips for Europe Initiative, providing access to technical expertise and experimentation in the area of semiconductors, and helping companies, SMEs in particular, to approach and improve design capabilities and developing skills. Each Competence Centre will connect and be part of the European network of Competence Centres in Semiconductors and act as an access point to other nodes of the network.

You just read:

Call for Expressions of Interest - Competence Centre in Semiconductors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more