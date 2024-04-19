Therapist Sandy Islands Shares Inspirational Books at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

A journey of spiritual enlightenment and metaphysical discovery with “Be The Light: Thoughts for the Day” and “A Ripple in Time” at the 2024 LATFOB.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Therapist and author Sandy Islands, PhD, LPCC, LAADC, is set to showcase her literary works, " Be The Light: Thoughts for the Day " and " A Ripple in Time ," at the highly anticipated 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in collaboration with Writers' Branding, the event will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of USC on Saturday, April 20, from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM."Be The Light: Thoughts for the Day" offers readers a daily guide for inspiration and meditation, providing a full year of spiritual thoughts to remind us of our eternal connection to a Higher Source of Energy. With an easily navigable index covering topics ranging from Acceptance and Abundance to Vision and Wisdom, this book serves as a beacon of guidance for those seeking inner peace and enlightenment.In "A Ripple in Time," Sandy Islands invites readers on a captivating journey of love and metaphysical discovery. Following protagonist Tara Benten on her quest for solace and self-discovery after a heart-wrenching breakup, the narrative unfolds against the picturesque backdrop of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Tara's encounter with charismatic ski instructor Alex ignites a transformative journey that delves into the depths of love and self-worth, guided by mystical forces beyond comprehension.With over 30 years of experience as a licensed therapist and a profound understanding of the human psyche, Sandy Islands infuses her storytelling with insights from psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, and Spirit Energy Therapy. Her holistic approach to healing resonates throughout her works, offering readers not only captivating narratives but also profound wisdom and guidance for their own spiritual journeys.Don't miss the opportunity to experience the worlds of "Be The Light: Thoughts for the Day" and "A Ripple in Time" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Join The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding for a day of inspiration and enlightenment, celebrating the power of storytelling to uplift and empower.