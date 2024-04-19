Emerging Stronger: IDPH to Host 2024 Infectious Disease Conference April 23 & 24 in Bloomington
ILLINOIS, April 19 - Event Features More than Two Dozen Speakers Including Author of "Your Local Epidemiologist" Blog and a Texas Mother known as the "Ex Anti-Vax Mom"
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is hosting the state's first infectious disease conference in nine years in Bloomington next Tuesday and Wednesday. The Emerging Stronger: 2024 Illinois Infectious Disease Conference is being held during IDPH's 30 Days of Public Health monthlong celebration of the public health profession. As the first such conference since the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day event will bring together hundreds of infectious disease experts and focus on lessons learned from battling the worldwide public health emergency, how to move beyond COVID-19, and fighting misinformation in the realm of public health.
"As our 30 Days of Public Health celebration continues, IDPH is thrilled to relaunch our Infectious Disease Conference - our first since 2015," said Director Vohra. "Better understanding of new and old infectious diseases and working to prepare for future outbreaks will always remain a core part of our efforts to improve the health of Illinois's communities. The Emerging Stronger conference will bring together experts from Illinois and beyond and give participants the opportunity to share the knowledge and experience we have gained in recent years - especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Among the session topics during the two days are: Extensively Drug-Resistant Organisms in Illinois; Immunization Approaches and Novel Vaccines to Protect Pregnant Persons and Infants; Epidemiology and Prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in Children; HPV
Vaccine is Cancer Prevention: Trends, Efficacy, and Opportunities; A Local Health Dept. Perspective on Healthcare-associated Infection Prevention and Response; Delivery of
Immunizations to Underserved Populations; UIC & IDPH Partnership to Combat Viral Respiratory in Illinois Long Term Care Facilities; and Vaccinations in Pregnancy: An Evolving Landscape.
One of the highlights of the conference will be the presentation of the David Baker Award for Excellence in Integrating Public Health and Infection Control. The award is in memory of David Baker, who worked in the IDPH Communicable Disease Section as an infection control expert. David passed away unexpectedly in October 2020 after working in that section for nearly four years. David was passionate about protecting the most vulnerable Illinois residents, especially veterans.