Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,706 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Theatre Teacher Unleashes His Debut Novel: "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab"

Theatre teacher James Wilton Bowlby debuts "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab," intertwining ancient Egyptian myth with a boy's quest for independence.

UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Wilton Bowlby resides in the picturesque Shuswap Valley in British Columbia, where he enjoys the beauty of the lakes and actively supports the arts. A former theatre teacher, Bowlby's accolades include the prestigious Eric Hamber award for his exceptional contributions to community theatre in BC. Following a life-threatening illness, he embarked on his third career as an author.

In addition to his debut novel, Bowlby has written a three-act play, "MARY, MARY," showcasing his diverse talents. For more information about James Wilton Bowlby and his works, visit www.jonathansadventures.ca.

Bowlby's inspiration for "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab" stemmed from a short story about a young boy seeking connection with his father. Having taught teenagers and being captivated by ancient Egypt, Bowlby drew from his experiences to create dynamic characters and a rich, immersive world. "No matter what obstacles or hurdles confront you, you can surmount or overcome them." Bowlby's novel aims to inspire resilience and foster a love for Egypt, both ancient and modern.

"Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab: A Journey Beyond Time and Myth" is now available for purchase, inviting readers of all ages to embark on a thrilling adventure filled with mystery, mythology, and the indomitable spirit of youth.

Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+ +1 (888) 800-1803
email us here

James Bowlby's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

You just read:

Award-Winning Theatre Teacher Unleashes His Debut Novel: "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more