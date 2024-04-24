Award-Winning Theatre Teacher Unleashes His Debut Novel: "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab"
Theatre teacher James Wilton Bowlby debuts "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab," intertwining ancient Egyptian myth with a boy's quest for independence.UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Wilton Bowlby resides in the picturesque Shuswap Valley in British Columbia, where he enjoys the beauty of the lakes and actively supports the arts. A former theatre teacher, Bowlby's accolades include the prestigious Eric Hamber award for his exceptional contributions to community theatre in BC. Following a life-threatening illness, he embarked on his third career as an author.
In addition to his debut novel, Bowlby has written a three-act play, "MARY, MARY," showcasing his diverse talents. For more information about James Wilton Bowlby and his works, visit www.jonathansadventures.ca.
Bowlby's inspiration for "Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab" stemmed from a short story about a young boy seeking connection with his father. Having taught teenagers and being captivated by ancient Egypt, Bowlby drew from his experiences to create dynamic characters and a rich, immersive world. "No matter what obstacles or hurdles confront you, you can surmount or overcome them." Bowlby's novel aims to inspire resilience and foster a love for Egypt, both ancient and modern.
"Jonathan and the Sacred Scarab: A Journey Beyond Time and Myth" is now available for purchase, inviting readers of all ages to embark on a thrilling adventure filled with mystery, mythology, and the indomitable spirit of youth.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+ +1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
James Bowlby's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!