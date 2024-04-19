On This Page

Date: May 7 - 8, 2024 Day1: Tue, May 7 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET Day2: Wed, May 8 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET

Please check this page regularly for updates regarding timing of the workshop both/either days.

DESCRIPTION AND SUMMARY

The Food and Drug Administration is holding a public, two-day workshop entitled “Development of Drugs for the Treatment of Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection and Neonatal Enterovirus Infection.” The purpose of the public workshop is to discuss clinical trial design considerations, including endpoints, study population, and comparators, related to the development of drugs for the treatment of congenital CMV infection and neonatal enteroviral sepsis.

EVENT POINT OF CONTACT

Antoinette Ziolkowski

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Ave.

Bldg. 22, Room 6221

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002

301-796-1300

REGISTRATION

This meeting will be held in virtual format only. Register in advance for this webinar using the Zoom link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar for both days of the meeting.