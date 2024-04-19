New Memoir “The Early Years” by Rachel G. Carrington to be Showcased at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024
Inks and Bindings to bring the touching chronicle of young love and resilience through the hardships of post-Great Depression America.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel G. Carrington's memoir, “The Early Years”, a moving account of young love fortified by faith and determination amid America's challenging eras, will be featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. The festival, slated for April 20–21 at the University of Southern California, provides a vibrant stage for authors and readers to connect over the magic of storytelling.
“The Early Years” invites readers into the life of Rachel, who navigates the complexities of youth, family obligations, and budding romance in southern Kentucky during the post-Great Depression and World War II eras. As the eldest of eleven children in a financially constrained household, Rachel's dreams of further education and a career as a teacher are challenged by her circumstances and unexpected turns of life.
Rachel’s narrative weaves through her formative years and into the complexities of adulthood, where she meets Brad, a WWII navy veteran grappling with personal upheaval. The memoir lays bare the couple's struggles against poverty and disappointment, while celebrating the joys brought by their enduring love, growing family, and shared faith. Their story is proof of the resilience of the human spirit and the strength that comes from steadfastly working towards shared goals, keeping the faith that God was with them as they make their life better.
Rachel G. Carrington, born in 1930, brings authenticity and depth to her recounting of this bygone era, drawing on her own experiences of love, hardship, and triumph. Residing now in Ocala, Florida, Carrington continues to inspire with her writings and hopes to release a sequel to her memoir.
During the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Carrington's work will be exhibited by Inks and Bindings at booth 182 in the Gold Zone. Attendees are invited to explore her profound narrative and the many other literary offerings that the festival will showcase.
For more information about Rachel G. Carrington and to purchase “The Early Years”, please visit her author website at https://www.rachelgcarrington.co/. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.
