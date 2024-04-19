Attorney General Knudsen files lawsuit against Biden’s EV mandate">Attorney General Knudsen files lawsuit against Biden’s EV mandate HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with 24 other attorneys general, filed a lawsuit Thursday…

April 19, 2024

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with 24 other attorneys general, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden Administration’s unlawful electric vehicle (EV) mandate that threatens the economy, puts jobs at risk, and undermines the reliability of the electric grid. This is the 42nd lawsuit Attorney General Knudsen has filed against the Biden administration.

The new emissions rule, put in place by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), forces unattainable standards on passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles. The EPA is attempting to use the weight of the federal government to force auto manufactures to produce enough EVs to account for 70 percent of vehicle sales in less than a decade.

“President Biden’s electric vehicle mandates just won’t work in Montana. We need vehicles that can get us to and from our destination when it’s -40 degrees outside,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I will continue to fight back against the president’s unlawful regulations and keep the best interests of Montanans in mind.”

Biden’s attempts to force EVs on Americans are failing, as last year American EV sales were a meager 8.4 percent. Ford Motor Company lost nearly $5 billion on EVs last year and is projected to lose more this year. Signs also point to a continued decrease in demand for EVs as almost half of Americans say they won’t buy one.

Attorney General Knudsen joined attorneys general from the following states in the Kentucky and West Virginia-led lawsuit: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.