Notice of 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Virtual Annual Meeting Date: May 9, 2024 Date: May 9, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) Time: 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2024 first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, which will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under “Press Releases.” The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

To participate in the first quarter conference call please register here or follow the link on our website at www.acadiantimber.com/presentations_and_webcasts, to receive your unique PIN. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen-in mode only. The first quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) May 9, 2025.

You are also invited to Acadian Timber Corp.’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To attend the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please visit https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1586. The Conference Meeting ID is: 1586. The meeting will be archived on our website for future reference. For further information regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Instructions, please refer to our latest Management Information Circular available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com, under “Other Disclosure Documents.”

If you have any questions about the first quarter conference call or Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at 1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 777,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers. Acadian also develops carbon credits for sale in voluntary carbon credit markets.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.