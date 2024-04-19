SECNAV Travels to Site of Francis Scott Key Bridge, Oversees Navy Equities

The UC was established in response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on March 26. Its priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure, and commerce, protect the environment and support the ongoing investigation.

“Maritime commerce is essential for our Nation,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Our Department of the Navy (DON) remains committed to support nationally and internationally, all efforts that ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce. The work we are doing here is imperative to reopening the channel and resuming shipping operations.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is part of the “Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command,” with Navy equities, NAVSEA’s Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), falling within the coordinated agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of the public and response to the incident.

NAVSEA Commander, Vice Adm. Jim Downey, joined Secretary Del Toro during the visit and tour.

"This collaborative operation showcases the diverse capability and skillset of our U.S. Navy and the importance of readiness and swift action in disaster relief," said Vice Admiral Jim Downey, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command. "Our diving and salvage team brings a wealth of experience, a unique technical expertise, and world class performance to this joint effort, which has been instrumental in expediting the channel's recovery and restoring our vital waterways."

After he toured the Francis Scott Key Bridge Response site and the incident site, Secretary Del Toro met and thanked the SUPSALV members and divers for their work to ensure the public’s safety and respond to the incident.

“The tragic incident that resulted in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge yielded an unprecedented response. I am proud of the dynamic work that NAVSEA and, in particular, our divers are performing,” said Secretary Del Toro. “This effort requires the need to leverage world-class technology and our Navy continues to be well-qualified to manage these capabilities.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has charged the U.S. Navy’s SUPSALV with supporting the UC by leading the clearing of the Baltimore Harbor Waterway. SUPSALV is widely recognized for its ability to provide technical, operational and emergent support in marine salvage, towing, pollution control, diving, and diving system safety and certification, diving and salvage equipment procurement and underwater ship husbandry.

“SUPSALV is here to provide oversight of the salvage operation in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—their technical capabilities are invaluable. SUPSALV brings great salvage expertise that USACE doesn’t have inherently, and we need that to help us open the federal channel,” said Brigadier General John Lloyd, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division. “This interagency agreement and effort has been a tremendous success between the Navy and Supervisor of Salvage to mobilize quickly in times of need.”

Efforts continue on clearing the channel for an opening with limited access by April 30. Del Toro’s visit is intended as a testament to the Navy’s unwavering commitment to the incident and safety of the public, as well as highlights the continued expertise and collaborative efforts between the Department of the Navy and the UC. The U.S. Navy stands ready to support our interagency partners and local authorities.