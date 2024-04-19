MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 8, 2024, to Monday, April 15, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 8, 2024, through Monday, April 15, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 74 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 8, 2024

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Brandon Everton Eldemire, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-052-472

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Donte Hawkins, of Hagerstown, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-052-581

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Alex Malik Marshall, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-052-590

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Sharon Yvette Eggleston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-052-674

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Ninth Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tampering of GPS Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-052-822

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Second Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Marcus Gonzalez, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-053-120

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a 7.62x39mm caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Mekhi Mazyck, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Deandre Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Entry, Destruction of Property, Burglary in the Second Degree, Endangerment with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-053-126

An AR-15 .300 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-053-225

A Jennings 48 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-053-238

A .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Joel Hasani Barthelmy, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-053-255

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Ozell Jamaal Wimbush, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-053-272

Wednesday, April 10, 2024