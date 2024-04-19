Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,384 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Dog Taken in Northwest Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s help with locating a puppy stolen during a burglary.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, between approximately 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 4800 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The suspect stole property and a puppy from the residence and fled the scene.

The puppy, named “Smoke,” is an 11-week-old, American Bulldog, Mastiff breed mix. He is pictured below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058440

###

You just read:

MPD Searching for Dog Taken in Northwest Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more