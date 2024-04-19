MPD Searching for Dog Taken in Northwest Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s help with locating a puppy stolen during a burglary.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, between approximately 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 4800 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The suspect stole property and a puppy from the residence and fled the scene.

The puppy, named “Smoke,” is an 11-week-old, American Bulldog, Mastiff breed mix. He is pictured below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058440

###