Hometown Attorney Appointed Warren Municipal Court Judge

Natasha Natale.

Attorney Natasha Natale is the new judge of Warren Municipal Court in Trumbull County.

She was appointed to the bench today by Governor Mike DeWine.

Natale fills the seat formerly held by Judge Thomas Gysegem, who resigned in late March.

She leaves her position as Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and will assume office in her hometown on May 10.

Natale must run for election in November 2025.

Prior to her role at the attorney general’s office, Natale was general counsel for the Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program. She also spent time in northeast Ohio as magistrate for the Portage County Common Pleas Court, assistant prosecutor for the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office, and practitioner at the Natasha Frenchko law firm. She also worked as an associate attorney for the Mead Pezillo law firm.

Natale received a bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University in 2000 before going on to earn her juris doctor from the University of Akron in 2004.

In addition to her legal services, Natale is a member of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown Child Abuse Review Board.