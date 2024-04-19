Darryl Fitzwater elected bishop of Missionary Diocese of All Saints

On the second full day of the Missionary Diocese of All Saints (MDAS) Synod, Thursday April 4, 2024, elected the Rev. Darryl Fitzwater, Rector of Church of the Ascension in Kearneysville, WV, as the diocese’s choice to move forward in the process of selecting a Bishop. Pending the consent of the Anglican Church in North America’s College of Bishops, Bishop-elect Fitzwater will be consecrated later this year according to the Bishop selection timeline.

The Diocese of the Mid-Atlantic congratulates Darryl for the selection and joins in prayer with MDAS for Darryl, Becki and their children, as he continues the process and awaits consent.

Fr. Darryl and Becki have been married since 2000. They have 2 children, Aidan and Chloe. In 2003, Fr. Darryl started serving as a Senior Pastor in a traditional Pentecostal denomination, and Becki was working in elementary education. They have served churches in Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, and West Virginia. In this time, Darryl served as a district official for his denomination, worked in foreign missions oversight, and helped with ministerial enrichment.

In 2012 they became Anglicans, and part of the Diocese of the Mid-Atlantic. Fr. Darryl was Ordained a Priest in 2017, and they started Church of the Ascension. His spiritual passions are to see people walk in the fullness of Christ, leadership development, and church growth/missions. Becki is a Licensed Professional Counselor. She holds her B.A. in Elementary Education, and a Masters in Professional Counseling.

The Missionary Diocese of All Saints (MDAS) is a non-geographical diocese of the Anglican Church in North America, comprising 35 parishes in 15 American states: Washington, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New York, Colorado, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Maryland, and Delaware, in addition to ministries in Latin America and Africa. It includes, since 6 April 2016, the Convocation of the West, formerly the Diocese of the West of the Reformed Episcopal Church.