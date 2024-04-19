Ever since Arlyn Ellis was a child, it was her dream to one day become a nurse – but she never thought it was possible.

Growing up in the Philippines, none of the women in Arlyn’s family had ever had the opportunity to pursue higher education. It wasn’t encouraged, let alone affordable.

Arlyn moved to Australia when she was just 20 and almost three decades later, with a burning desire to go back to studies, she decided to enrol in Open Foundation. The free University of Newcastle pathways program helps students develop the skills needed to succeed at university and beyond.

Arlyn said adapting to study was challenging, but the support of her amazing teachers made all the difference and ‘put a fire in her’ to keep going.

“Open Foundation teachers went out of their way to provide support for their classes, even in their free time. They were so passionate about helping their students get through the course content,” Arlyn said.

Completing Open Foundation set Arlyn up with the knowledge and confidence that she needed to take the next step in her study journey and enrol in the Bachelor of Nursing.

“I’ve always been interested in the body and how it works. I’m so passionate about it, and now having completed the Bachelor of Nursing there is so much opportunity. But I’m not finished here,” she said.

Overcoming barriers and pushing past all boundaries that had been placed on her, Arlyn now has a job offer in nursing, and the prospect of completing the Bachelor of Nursing (Honours) ahead of her.

“I want to empower women out there in their 50s who are saying, ‘I can’t do that, I can’t do what you’re doing’ or, ‘we’re too old’,” Arlyn said.

“Whoever wants to have an education, I will hold their hand and say – let’s go. I will show them, bit by bit. I will tell them that you can do it.”

With the knowledge and experience she received through Open Foundation and the Bachelor of Nursing, so many doors have opened for Arlyn who looks forward to studying the Master of Mental Health Nursing one day too.

Arlyn and her friend Myrla Sakey graduated from the Bachelor of Nursing together.

