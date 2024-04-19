Being an elite athlete, working part time, and studying to become a teacher, Joeli Morris proves that with determination and the right support, you can do it all and get a degree at the same time.

“I’ve always loved being involved with kids, so I knew I wanted to work with children. I also really like the idea of being able to dictate your own days and how you teach – you can make it your own, which I really like,” Joeli said.

“I learned the most during my pracs because I was able to put what I had been taught at uni into practice in the classroom.”

“My older sister is also a teacher, so it was really great to be able to ask her questions as I went through my studies and my pracs.”

Joeli first started playing Rugby League when she was in high school and played her first professional NRLW season with the Sydney Roosters during her second year of the Bachelor of Education (Primary).

“I was working part-time, doing uni, and training all at the same time. It was like a second job for me, so I had to learn how to prioritise everything and somehow managed to find a way for it all to fit together.”

“I was lucky at the University of Newcastle because I was part of the Elite Athlete Program, so the university really accommodated my training.

“Often, I had to leave class half an hour early, or needed to get extensions on assignments because of competitions, and I was only able to do that because of the program. So, I worked really hard to be able to graduate with a distinction.”

Now that she’s completed her studies, Joeli is already teaching at a local school and looking forward to working full time as a teacher on the Central Coast.

