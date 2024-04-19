A proud Dharug woman, born and raised on Darkinjung Country on the New South Wales’ Central Coast, Shanae Godbold always knew she wanted to go into some form of medicine. After starting her nursing journey through TAFE as part of her HSC, she knew that was the career for her.

Having completed her Certificate III and a Diploma of Nursing in Sydney, Shanae decided it was time to return to the Central Coast and take the plunge into university life.

“I made the decision to come back home to the Coast because Sydney just wasn’t for me. Studying at Ourimbah felt like the right choice, it just made sense for me,” said Shanae.

The journey has not been without its challenges, navigating the COVID pandemic while working in a hospital, balancing study with work commitments, and managing her mental health. Shanae says while her experience at university was not a typical one, she is extremely grateful to have done it.

Shanae accessed support services through the Wollotuka Institute, the University’s support centre for Indigenous students. From catching up with friends, to study sessions and debriefing after class, Shanae reflects on the importance having that sense of community.

“It got me connected with community, and I got to be involved in one of the heritage programs, which was an amazing experience. I got to hear about history and the kind of stuff that you don’t get taught in schools.”

“I don’t know what I would have done without Wollotuka, they were always there for me. It was a place I could go to and be comfortable – if I wasn’t in class, I was in Wollotuka. It got me through some hard times, to have that support made a big difference.”

The Wollotuka staff connected Shanae with other support services, including tutoring and organising a reasonable adjustment plan through the University’s AccessAbility service, after taking some time off for her mental health.

“There were a few teachers that really stood out for me personally, that really got me through. I’m very thankful I got through it. To come to uni and have that support made a huge difference.”

Now that she’s finished her studies, Shanae has already started working as a registered nurse in the public health system.

With every day being different, she is grateful for the education, practical aspects of university, and the hands-on experience she has had to help adjust to life as a nurse.

With plans to return to the University of Newcastle in the future to study a Master of Midwifery, Shanae is looking forward to completing her rotations as a new graduate.

“It definitely feels like I’m where I need to be. I get to see people get well and go home. That makes it all worth it and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Shanae said.

To watch the 2024 Ourimbah Graduation livestream recordings please click here.

For future Graduation ceremonies and dates please click here.

