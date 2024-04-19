Attorney General Bird Sues Biden EPA to Block Electric Vehicle Mandate

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined a 25-state lawsuit to block Biden’s latest electric vehicle mandate and stand up for Americans who drive gas and diesel-powered cars and trucks.

The mandate requires that nearly 70% of total car sales be electric vehicles by 2032. American electric vehicles accounted for only 8.4% of total sales last year. For manufacturers to close the gap and reach for Biden’s unrealistic electric vehicle mandate, they will have to stop selling gas-powered vehicles. This means that Iowans will lose their freedom of choice in the marketplace and be forced to buy electric cars, SUVs, and pick-ups at a much higher cost than their current gas-powered vehicles.

“Biden’s electric vehicle mandate forces Iowans to buy electric cars and trucks that either do not exist or that they do not want,” said Attorney General Bird. “His most recent mandate bans gas-powered cars, kills jobs, hurts renewable fuels, and raises costs for used and new cars. Farmers will be forced to buy electric pickups and families will have to buy electric cars that they cannot afford. I am suing to put a stop to Biden’s radical green agenda and electric vehicle mandates.”

The Biden EPA’s electric vehicle mandate has devastating consequences that will hurt the American economy, bankrupt manufacturers, threaten jobs, raise prices, and undermine the reliability of the electric grid.

A Gallup poll released just this month showed fewer Americans said they would consider buying an electric vehicle, with almost half saying they would not purchase one. With Americans unwilling to purchase electric cars, Ford Motor Company lost about $4.7 billion on electric vehicles last year and projects even worse losses this year.

Iowa joined the Kentucky and West Virginia-led lawsuit, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Read the full lawsuit here.

