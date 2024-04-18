When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 18, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 19, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Infinite Herbs LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 18, 2024—Infinite Herbs LLC of Miami, Florida, is voluntarily recalling 2.5-ounce packages of Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil sold between February 1 and April 6, 2024, and bearing the UPC 8 18042 02147 7 (see photos below) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Based on its food questionnaires and epidemiological data to date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 12 illnesses are likely related to this recall. Infinite Herbs initiated the voluntary recall after the FDA notified it of the CDC's information.

The recalled product was shipped directly to Trade Joe’s retail distribution centers in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia and to two Fruit Center Marketplace stores in Massachusetts.

No other products distributed by Infinite Herbs are affected by this recall—non-organic basil in any package and other package sizes of organic basil are not included in this recall. The company is conducting this recall with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA's) knowledge.

The recalled product is out of date and no longer available for sale, but consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers and not consume the recalled organic basil if they have it. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-599-9255 x 148 or via email to customer_service@infiniteherbs.com, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Link to Expanded Press Release