New homes on the way for seniors at risk in Burnaby

CANADA, April 19 - Construction is underway on two single-family homes that will provide housing for 14 seniors who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness and would benefit from an enhanced mental-health and physical health-care program.

“Connecting people to shelter is just a first step in breaking the complex cycle of homelessness,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These homes will provide vulnerable seniors with the support and stability they need to get back on their feet as we work to deliver more affordable housing solutions that will reduce and prevent homelessness in communities across the province.”

Holly House at 7492 Holly St. will address an urgent need for seniors who have physical and mental-health needs. It will operate as a combined supportive- and assisted-living facility run by the Progressive Housing Society, with services provided by the Fraser Health Authority.

“Investing in community-led projects like Holly House will help people at risk of experiencing homelessness in Burnaby. By equipping organizations like Progressive Housing Society, our government helps support important grassroots networks,” said Terry Beech, federal Minister of Citizens’ Services and member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We know there’s more work to do and by working with the Province, municipalities and those on the ground, we will continue to build on local solutions to make sure Canadians have access to safe housing and the support they need.”

This project will operate as an assisted-living facility for 10 of the spaces and a supported-living facility for four of the spaces, offering a range of services based on residents’ needs, including:

a private bedroom, shared bathroom and common living space;

regulated assisted-living services that focus on medication and symptom management as well as psychosocial rehabilitation;

life skill building;

three nutritious meals per day and snacks;

support services according to individual need; and

on-site staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Holly House will also have a 24-hour emergency response system, and mechanical heating and cooling to ensure a comfortable environment, particularly during cases of extreme heat, cold or poor outdoor air quality.

The homes are a short walk from the Edmonds Community Centre, a public library branch, public transit and other amenities. Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 4,300 homes in Burnaby.

Quotes:

Raj Chouhan, MLA, Burnaby-Edmonds –

“This project will provide safe, secure and supportive homes for seniors in our community. I’m grateful to the Province, the Progressive Housing Society, and the Fraser Health Authority for their collaboration in delivering housing that will help break the complex cycle of homelessness with services catered to each resident’s physical and mental health-care needs.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health Authority –

“Every person in our communities deserves to live in a safe environment that supports their health and well-being. The model of care provided at Holly House will play a critical role in supporting vulnerable seniors with the wraparound services they need, helping ensure they are able to maintain their independence and live well in the community.”

Jaye Treit, executive director, Progressive Housing Society –

“Progressive Housing Society is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of the redevelopment of Holly House, and we are excited about the addition of new affordable housing units as they enable us to better serve our community’s need for accessible housing options. These new units represent our unwavering commitment to create inclusive and supportive environments for all residents. With each new unit, we take a step closer to ensuring that people in our community have a place to call home.”

Quick Facts:

This project is the result of an $8.4-million partnership between the Province, the Government of Canada, the Progressive Housing Society and Fraser Health.

The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $4 million through the Shovel Ready Housing program.

The federal government provided nearly $1.4 million through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy.

The Progressive Housing Society provided approximately $2.9 million in combined land and cash equity, and will operate the site with funding from Fraser Health.

Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy was launched in 2019 and supports the goals of the National Housing Strategy aiming to reduce chronic homelessness nationally by 50% by 2027–28.

Canada’s National Housing Strategy is a 10-year, $82-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

For information about Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en

To find out about the National Housing Strategy, visit: https://www.placetocallhome.ca