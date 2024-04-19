Participation in the opening ceremony of a new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, April 19 - On April 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, participated in the opening ceremony of a new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dushanbe.

The event took place within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

First of all, the Heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially inaugurated the new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dushanbe by cutting a symbolic ribbon.

Then, in honor of the opening of the embassy building and the visit of the heads of state, the national anthems of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were played.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited the embassy complex and left messages in the book of high-ranking guests with good wishes and intentions in order to deepen the relations of friendship, brotherhood and neighborliness between the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan were restored on October 22, 1992.

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dushanbe and the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Tashkent are currently functioning.