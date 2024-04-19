Councilmember Natali Fani-González will be this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, April 19 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Youth Sport Opportunities in Montgomery County will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee, and Daniel Centeno, sports manager and network builder at Impact Silver Spring. The show will air on Friday, April 19 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The upcoming radio program will have Councilmember Natali Fani-González as a special guest. She will discuss the efforts made by Montgomery County to help residents who will be impacted by the temporary closure of several Metro stations this summer. County leaders have called on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to collaborate with the Maryland Department of Transportation to create interim commuter solutions to minimize travel delays for residents who rely on Metro service. Councilmember Fani-González will also talk about the ongoing budget process that includes public hearings and Council deliberations regarding the capital and operating budgets. The proposed County operating budget makes critical investments in education, provides essential services for residents, and holds the line on property tax rates.

In the second segment of the radio show, listeners will receive information about youth sports opportunities available in Montgomery County. These opportunities are provided by Impact Silver Spring, a nonprofit organization. Young people of all ages can participate in soccer practices and games where they can learn various sports skills, develop leadership abilities, and strengthen their community connections. The coach and manager, Daniel Centeno, will provide more details about registration periods, age groups, requirements, and other relevant information.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

