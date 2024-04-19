Author Maureen Ann Meehan Graces the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books for a Book Signing Event
Submerge into the hilarious depths of modern dating with “60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck).”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, April 21, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, The Reading Glass Books, in collaboration with Writers' Branding, is proud to present a special book signing event featuring author Maureen Ann Meehan at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The event will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC.
Maureen Ann Meehan, acclaimed author of six gripping legal thrillers, including "Dying to Ski," "Snake River Secret," and "Pandemic Predatory," will be showcasing her latest work, "60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)."
"60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)" is a captivating nonfiction satire chronicling Maureen's personal journey of attempting to navigate the world of dating at the age of 58. What began as a series of dates quickly turned into a remarkable tale of resilience and humor when Maureen found herself facing a serious injury—a broken neck. Undeterred, Maureen made the decision to continue her dating adventures and document her experiences, resulting in a refreshingly honest and hysterically funny account of love, life, and laughter.
Maureen Ann Meehan’s unique storytelling style promises to captivate readers and leave them laughing out loud while reflecting on the complexities of modern romance.
Don't miss this opportunity to meet the author and get a copy of "60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)" signed. Join The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC on Sunday, April 21, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, for an unforgettable book signing experience.
For more information about Maureen Ann Meehan, visit www.maureenannemeehan.com.
