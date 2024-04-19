Jan Atkinson Presents “Victor and the Tactibbarlemac” in a Book Signing Event at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Discover the enchanting world of Kemerick and join author Jan Atkinson for a magical adventure.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jan Atkinson is set to host an interesting book signing event for her work, “Victor and the Tactibbarlemac,” at the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The event, organized in partnership with The Reading Glass Books and Writers' Branding, will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of the University of Southern California (USC) on Sunday, April 21, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
“Victor and the Tactibbarlemac” introduces readers to the enchanting world of Kemerick, where animals and people coexist harmoniously until jealousy and conflict threaten their peaceful existence. In this captivating tale, a Sorcerer intervenes, transforming the warring animals into curious creatures known as Tactibbarlemacs. As these unique beings undertake underground adventures, they encounter the lovable baby Victor, sparking a series of thrilling escapades.
Jan Atkinson, an accomplished attorney with a passion for storytelling, has been crafting engaging narratives for over four decades. Inspired by her college days, Atkinson created the whimsical concept of the "tactibarrlemac," blending the attributes of camels, rabbits, and cats into one delightful creature. Her storytelling prowess shines as she weaves together the adventures of Tacti and Victor, captivating audiences of all ages.
A Baltimore native now residing in Raleigh, Jan Atkinson delights in her role as "Nana" and finds joy in sharing her imaginative tales with her grandson, Victor. When not immersed in the world of writing, Atkinson enjoys golfing and cheering for her beloved Maryland sports teams.
Also showcasing her latest literary masterpiece, “Menopausal Killer Sharks,” join Jan Atkinson at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as she brings "Victor and the Tactibbarlemac" to life in an engaging book signing event. Don't miss the opportunity to discover the magic of Kemerick and take on an enchanting literary journey.
For more information about the event and Jan Atkinson's work, visit janatkinsonbooks.com.
