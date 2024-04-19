Florida Highway Patrol Teams Up with Local Agencies to Conduct Enforcement Detail Focused on Motorcycle Safety

April 19, 2024





~One Day Enforcement Detail Yields Results: 124 Traffic Stops Made, Multiple Citations Issued, 4 Arrests~

CLEARWATER, Fla.– This week, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), along with our law enforcement partners at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater Police Department, and Largo Police Department, participated in a one day enforcement detail focused on motorcycle safety.

The operational goal was to deter and apprehend motorcyclists driving recklessly, endangering the safety of other motorists on the road. Examples of reckless behaviors include driving at excessive speeds, weaving in and out of traffic without signaling, failure to maintain a single lane and non-compliance with basic traffic laws such as obeying traffic signals and signs and failing to move over for vehicles on the side of the road (move over law).

Through the collaborative efforts of all participating agencies, law enforcement made a total of 124 traffic stops, which resulted in the following:

8 Felony arrests 6 Flee to elude 2 Habitual driving with license suspended or revoked (DWLSR)

5 Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

12 Misdemeanors

50 Infractions Speed Obscured tag Move Over

60 Warnings issued

A total of four arrests were made on the below individuals. Each was booked at Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Ponchellis Shael Jackson, 24, of Georgia Flee to elude, 2 counts

Reckless driving with crash causing property damage

No motorcycle endorsement Zander Ryan Hilbert, 21, of Pinellas Park Elizabeth Renee Santos, 50, of Tampa Flee to elude

No motorcycle endorsement

Driving with license suspended or revoked (3rd offense) Tanner Arthur Demarzo, 18, of Pinellas Park

The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to enforcing safe driving in all communities across the state and through partnerships with local agencies it is the Departments goal to ensure motorists obey traffic laws so that everyone on the road is safe.

To learn more about motorcycle safety, visit our motorcycle safety webpage.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.