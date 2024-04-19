Colorado state health department to accept grant applications to fund low- and zero-emission fleet vehicles that help protect clean air and reduce greenhouse gases

DENVER (April 19, 2024): The CDPHE Clean Fleet Enterprise Board will soon accept applications for the second round of funding for the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program. The program offers funding to replace fleet vehicles that run on gas or diesel with low- and zero-emission options that help protect air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

“After the board launched this program for the first time last year, we saw a surge in interest and applications,” said Michael Ogletree, director of the CDPHE Air Pollution Control Division. “We’ve been seeing this trend for years. More Coloradans and organizations are choosing low- and zero-emissions vehicles than ever before. I’m thrilled the state can offer funding to support that momentum in the market. The overall transition will greatly benefit public health and the environment, especially for Coloradans who live near busy roadways.”

Vehicles that run on gas or diesel are large contributors to the formation of harmful ground-level ozone pollution in Colorado. The transportation sector also generates significant greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. This grant program is one of many ways the state is working to meet targets in Colorado’s bold Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap. Low- and zero-emission vehicles also offer savings on fuel and maintenance costs.

The Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program is open to businesses, local governments, non-profits, and other organizations. Funding can be used to purchase low- or zero-emission vehicles for use in fleet operations. Low- and zero-emission vehicles include options that run on electricity, hydrogen, or recovered methane.

In a complementary action, the Colorado Energy Office will open another round of its Fleet-ZERO Grant Program at the same time to support charging infrastructure for electric vehicle fleets. Any organizations eligible for CDPHE’s Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program would also be eligible for infrastructure funding through CEO’s Fleet-ZERO Grant Program.

The board will give priority to applicants for the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program that operate in disproportionately impacted communities or demonstrate they have planned appropriately for the transition to using low- and zero-emissions vehicles.

The board is accepting applications for the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program from April 22, 2024 through June 21, 2024. CDPHE will announce project selections later this year. The board intends to continue reopening the grant program for applications at least once a year through 2033, or as long as funding allows.

This next opportunity to apply for the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program comes after CDPHE announced many selected projects for the first-ever round of funding in August 2023. CDPHE also intends to reopen its Colorado Electric School Bus Grant Program for applications later in 2024. Organizations that have previously been selected for either grant program can apply again if they still have a need for more funding.

Stay connected:

Sign up for CDPHE Air Pollution Control Division email updates.

Explore upcoming public participation opportunities on air quality.

For questions or comments, please email cdphe.commentsapcd@state.co.us.

####