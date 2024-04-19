Survivors Have Until Midnight Today to Apply for FEMA Assistance

San Diego, Calif. — Survivors of the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storm and flooding disaster have until midnight tonight, April 19, to apply for FEMA assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses.

Ongoing FEMA Assistance

After the application deadline, survivors can continue to update their applications, submit additional documentation and check their application status online or by phone.

The easiest way to contact FEMA is to call the Helpline. Call toll-free 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT, daily. Multilingual operators are available to answer questions, update applications and assist with appeals.

Survivors have access to FEMA 24/7/365 on the website and mobile app. Apply for FEMA assistance, update information, submit documents and file an appeal at DisasterAssistance.gov. Use the FEMA Mobile App to apply and review application progress. SBA Disaster Assistance Loans



The deadline for SBA applications is also Friday, April 19. Survivors who applied for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA disaster loans may cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Completing the application may make you eligible for other FEMA assistance, such as disaster related car repairs, essential household items, and other expenses. If your application is approved, you are not required to accept an SBA disaster loan.

Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or working capital (Economic Injury Disaster Loans). Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Applicants may apply online at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest FEMA information on the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4758.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).