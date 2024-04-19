Author Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Hosts Book Signing and Launch at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Exploring fate, resilience, and triumph through the inspirational journey of Dr. Albert H. Yurvati.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, esteemed author of the inspiring books "Wet My Hands" and "This to Me," is set to captivate audiences at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with a special book signing and launch event. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in partnership with Writers' Branding, this eagerly anticipated event will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of USC on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for the book signing, and on Sunday, April 21 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM for the book launch.
Dr. Yurvati, an emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, brings to life his remarkable journey through the pages of his books. "Wet My Hands" traces the influence of fate on his life, from the pinnacle of his career as a cardiothoracic surgeon to his battle with multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer of the bone marrow. Through humor, history, and passion, Dr. Yurvati shares his experiences of resilience, love, and triumph in the face of adversity.
In "This to Me," Dr. Yurvati continues to explore the threads of fate that have woven through his life, offering readers a deeper insight into his journey of caregiver, patient, and survivor. With both books resonating with profound personal reflections and poignant storytelling, Dr. Yurvati invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and inspiration.
Attendees at the book signing and launch event will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Yurvati in person, engage in insightful discussions, and have their copies of "Wet My Hands" and "This to Me" personally signed by the author. With his compelling storytelling and unwavering spirit, Dr. Yurvati promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.
Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to meet Dr. Albert H. Yurvati and experience the power of his storytelling firsthand. Join The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of USC on April 20 and April 21 for an unforgettable literary experience.
For more information about Dr. Albert H. Yurvati and his books, visit www.yurvatibooks.com.
