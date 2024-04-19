Inks and Bindings features "Sally & Sammy Learn God's Ways" at Booth 182 during the LA Times Festival of Books
Amanda Allen’s children's book illuminates faith and friendship for young minds, offering young readers an enlightening journey over the two-day festival.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where guiding children towards moral understanding and spiritual growth is paramount, "Sally & Sammy Learn God's Ways" emerges as a beacon of light. Authored by Amanda Allen, this enchanting 38-page children's book introduces young readers to Sally and Sammy, two lovable squirrel pals embarking on adventures that illuminate God's wisdom on topics pertinent to their everyday lives.
Under the bustling landscape of children's literature, "Sally & Sammy Learn God's Ways" emerges as a radiant gem at the heart of this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, an immersive experience brimming with imagination and discovery, where stories come to life and dreams take flight. Against the backdrop of the enchanting festivities slated for April 20–21, 2024, families and educators are invited to discover the enchantment of this beloved book at Booth 182, hosted by Inks and Bindings, nestled within the Gold Zone at the University of Southern California.
"Sally & Sammy Learn God's Ways” story unfolds amidst the scenic beauty of their forest homes, where Sally and Sammy's bond deepens while they journey through common childhood adventures. Whether sharing moments at church or embarking on playful exploits, the duo offers young readers a relatable lens through which to explore fundamental principles of faith and family.
Each charmingly rhymed story unfolds with a gentle lesson intertwined with biblical teachings, seamlessly woven into the fabric of Sally and Sammy's journey. Whether grappling with friendship, kindness, or forgiveness, the guidance imparted by parental figures and mentors aligns with the timeless truths found within the pages of God's Word.
Inspired by Proverbs 22:6, which urges caregivers to "train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it", "Sally & Sammy Learn God's Ways" serves as an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and religious leaders aiming to instill foundational values in young hearts. With its engaging narrative and vivid illustrations, this children’s book holds the promise of captivating the hearts and minds of children, fostering a deeper appreciation for God's love and guidance.
Now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, readers can also find "Sally & Sammy Learn God's Ways" amidst the lively atmosphere of the two-day Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Keep up with the latest updates from Inks and Bindings by following their social media platform, and explore the full range of featured titles during the festival by visiting their website at https://inksandbindings.com/.
