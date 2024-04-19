Attorney General Treg Taylor Joins 24 States Challenging EPAâ€™s Electric Vehicle Mandate

April 18, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor has joined 24 states challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new rule requiring electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 70 percent of sales within the next decade.

The new rule imposes emissions standards on passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles. The EPA is attempting to use the weight of the federal government and force manufacturers to produce more EVs so they account for nearly 70% of car sales in less than a decade. Last year, American EV sales were 8.4%.

A Gallup poll released just this month showed fewer Americans said they would consider buying an EV, with almost half (48%) saying they would not purchase one. Amid shrinking consumer demand, Ford Motor Company lost about $4.7 billion on EVs last year and projects even worse losses this year.

“The disconnect between this administration and the American people could not be more apparent,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor. “Neither the capability of manufacturers nor the appetite of the public is ready for a massive shift to electric vehicles. Despite this, this administration’s radical climate change goals have the EPA attempting to place an unwanted and impossible burden on auto manufacturers.”

Attorneys General Coleman (KY) and Morrisey (WV) led the lawsuit, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

# # #

