Inks and Bindings explores themes of Love, History, and Nature's Healing at the LA Times Festival of Books
¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay" brings the rich Chilean culture & medicinal plants through a vibrant book display at the Inks and Bindings boothYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest pathology professor and author, Frank Tainter, brings the rich culture of Chile and the power of its medicinal plants in "¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay". This 308-page historical fiction book intertwines love, adventure, and the rich history of the Araucarian region of south-central Chile.
Inks and Bindings, a distinguished self-publishing company nestled in the heart of California, proudly adds Tainter’s "¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay" to its catalog of literary gems. As part of their showcase at the prestigious 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20–21, 2024, readers are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of culture and history woven within Tainter’s book.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books stands as an unparalleled celebration of literature, drawing book lovers and industry professionals from far and wide. Serving as a vibrant hub for literary discovery, this grand outdoor event provides attendees with a platform to engage with emerging and established authors, discover new voices, and forge connections with fellow enthusiasts who share their passion for the written word.
Drawing from his own transformative experience as a Peace Corps volunteer at the Forestry Institute in Santiago, Chile, from 1964 to 1966, Frank Tainter infuses the novel with authenticity and depth. With over 150 scientific articles published in his career, Tainter brings a unique perspective to his fiction writing, seamlessly blending his expertise in forest pathology with a passion for storytelling.
His book, "¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay" is set against the backdrop of the lush Chilean landscape, following the journey of Robert, a young man from Montana, who embarks on a mission to collect medicinal plants in Chile. His encounter with Rosa, the daughter of a shaman known as a machi, leads him to a profound exploration of love and cultural exchange. However, their budding romance is interrupted when Robert is called to serve in the Vietnam War, leaving behind a pregnant Rosa. Upon his return years later, he discovers the existence of his daughter, unveiling a tale of reunion and redemption.
This book is a testament to the enduring force of love, the resilience of the human spirit, and the therapeutic influence of nature. This immersive tale beckons readers on an unforgettable expedition through the heart of Chile, where history, folklore, and romance intersect to weave a tapestry of breathtaking beauty and profound wisdom. "¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay" is awaiting discovery at booth 182, hosted by Inks and Bindings in the Gold Zone area of the University of Southern California. To explore more of Inks and Bindings' showcased titles at the festival, please visit their website at https://inksandbindings.com/ and Amazon.
