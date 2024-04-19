Product Management Service (PMS) Product UI and API training (access & navigation), Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 3 June 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 3 June 2024, 11:30 (CEST)
Following the go-live of the Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface (UI) and Application Programming Interface (API) taking place at the end of May 2024, the PMS team will host a training session to explain & showcase the access and navigation for both the Product UI and API.
The participation is recommended to Industry and Network stakeholders working on regulatory affairs of their respective organisations.