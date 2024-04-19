Paediatric Oncology Strategy Forum: 24-25 October 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 24 October 2024 to 25 October 2024

The 14th Multi-Stakeholder Paediatric Oncology Strategy Forum, jointly organised by Accelerate and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with the participation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will focus on novel ways to target and enhance efficiency of anti-GD2 therapies.

The forum aims to clearly ascertain the role and efficiency of anti-GD2 therapies in paediatric cancer, review the relevant preclinical and clinical data, and formulate a consensus between all stakeholders on how best to take forward the development of this class of products.

Paediatric Strategy Forums have been created to evaluate the current state of the science, facilitate dialogue, and provide an opportunity for constructive discussions between relevant stakeholders (patient advocates, clinicians, academics, biotechnology/pharmaceutical companies, and regulators) on specific topics in an open forum to assure development of medicines in the best interests of children and adolescents with cancer. The goal of these meetings is to share information, to facilitate the development of innovative medicines and ultimately their introduction into the standard-of-care of children with malignancies.

Participation is restricted and by invitation only. It will be a 'hybrid' meeting, taking place at EMA in Amsterdam and also online. A meeting summary and scientific publication will result from the forum.