Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny Holds Book Signing Event at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Seek thrilling adventures and unforgettable journeys with Kennar Tawnee Chasny.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennar Tawnee Chasny, author of the gripping novels "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized," will be delighting readers with a special book signing event at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in partnership with Writers' Branding, this exciting event will take place at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of USC on Saturday, April 20 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Kennar's career spanned forty-four years at Boeing Satellite Development Center as an Electronics Test Engineer before retiring in 2017. However, his adventures didn't stop there. Inspired by his late wife Tawnee, Kennar co-authored captivating novels that embody their shared passions for thrilling escapades and unforgettable journeys.
In "Ting! The Silent Warning," readers are transported to "God's Country" where two women, strangers to each other, find themselves facing a madman's reign of terror. Lilly, a talented artist, seeks solace in a mountain cabin, while her neighbor Joanne, a retired dressmaker, embarks on a new chapter of her life. As danger looms, their unlikely bond becomes their only lifeline.
Additionally, "Carlton: Down Sized" follows the journey of the titular character, Carlton, who, after being laid off from his job, sets out on a motorcycle adventure along the western coast. However, his journey takes a drastic turn when he encounters escaped convicts, leading to a thrilling tale of survival, redemption, and mystical intervention.
Attendees at the book signing event will have the opportunity to meet Kennar Tawnee Chasny in person, engage in insightful discussions, and have their copies of "Ting! The Silent Warning" and "Carlton: Down Sized" personally signed by the author. With his riveting storytelling and captivating narratives, Kennar is set to transport readers to worlds filled with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists.
Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to meet Kennar Tawnee Chasny and embark on thrilling literary adventures. Join The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of USC on April 20 for an unforgettable book signing event.
For more information about Kennar Tawnee Chasny and his books, visit kennarchasny.com.
