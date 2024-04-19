Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 13th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition Winners

Unique program highlights creativity of Delaware state employees

Dover, Del. (April 15, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts held the 13th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition from February 27 to March 22, 2024 at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University, Dover. This year, 180 State of Delaware employees and their immediate family members submitted artwork and will be competing for awards and cash prizes. Prizes to be awarded include:

A Best of Show Award of $400

Adult, Amateur, Intermediate and Professional: First Place Awards of $350; Second Place Awards of $250; and Third Place Awards of $150

Youth / Teen: First Place Awards of $150; Second Place Awards of $100; and Third Place Awards of $50

An Art Education Award of $200 for reimbursement for arts instruction and materials

People’s Choice Award, Facebook and in-person ballot

Additional awards including Honorable Mentions will be awarded at the discretion of the judges. Awards are limited to one cash award per artist per classification.

Sponsored by the National Arts Program in support and cooperation with the State of Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts, the exhibit is judged by professional artists and visual art professionals. The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is designed to give artists at all skill levels a unique opportunity to exhibit their creative work and to compete for cash prizes.

Participants needed to be a current employee, or immediate family member of a current employee of the State of Delaware. All entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years.

The 2024 Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition winners are:

Best of Show: Hyo Lee from Dover

Art Education Award: Nathanael Taylor from Milton

People’s Choice Award (Online): Sarah Silves from Dover, DE

People’s Choice Award (In-person): Naomi Smith from Dover, DE

Special Awards

Special Award, Monotone: Casey Williams from Brighton, MA

Special Award, Craft: Maggie Wieber from Denton, MD

Special Award, Nature: Meg Grotti from Hockessin

Special Award, Portrait: Jasmine Davis from Dover

Special Award, Abstract: Raymond Lewis from Wilmington

Professional Category:

First Place: Brianna Shetzler from Clayton

Second Place: Sharif Sadiq from Seaford

Third Place: Joseph Repetti from Newark

Honorable Mention: Alex Mercado from Clayton

Honorable Mention: Yaprak Soysal from Wilmington

Honorable Mention: Rick Burrow from Camden-Wyoming

Intermediate Category:

First Place: Christopher Vasil from Ocean View

Second Place: Elizabeth Chen from Middletown

Third Place: Ashley Holmes from Clayton

Honorable Mention: Dan Friedrichsen

Honorable Mention: Ricki Truitt from Bridgeville

Honorable Mention: Jenesis Prioleau from Smyrna

Amateur Category:

First Place: Cyndi Holbrook from North East, MD

Second Place: Jeff Dorsch from Milton

Third Place: Kelly Nichol from Wilmington

Honorable Mention: Allison Sharp from Wyoming

Honorable Mention: Marcella Little from Bear

Honorable Mention: Emily Keulmann from Newark

Teen Category:

First Place: Kamora Jones from Wilmington

Second Place: Jolene Pham from Townsend

Third Place: EJ Egloff from Middletown

Honorable Mention: Alayna Reese from Townsend

Honorable Mention: Cora Brinson from Middletown

Honorable Mention: Alliyah Gallimore-Prado from Wilmington

Honorable Mention: Bella Burgett from Magnolia

Youth Category:

First Place: Izzabella West from Camden

Second Place: Genevieve Dinsmore from Wilmington

Third Place: Sabrina Rambo

Honorable Mention: Christopher Saxton, Jr from Camden

Honorable Mention: Eric Trzcinski from Middletown

Honorable Mention: Natalie Sturgis from Clayton

Honorable Mention: Audrey Sutton from Wilmington

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.