Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 13th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition Winners
Unique program highlights creativity of Delaware state employees
Dover, Del. (April 15, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts held the 13th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition from February 27 to March 22, 2024 at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University, Dover. This year, 180 State of Delaware employees and their immediate family members submitted artwork and will be competing for awards and cash prizes. Prizes to be awarded include:
- A Best of Show Award of $400
- Adult, Amateur, Intermediate and Professional: First Place Awards of $350; Second Place Awards of $250; and Third Place Awards of $150
- Youth / Teen: First Place Awards of $150; Second Place Awards of $100; and Third Place Awards of $50
- An Art Education Award of $200 for reimbursement for arts instruction and materials
- People’s Choice Award, Facebook and in-person ballot
Additional awards including Honorable Mentions will be awarded at the discretion of the judges. Awards are limited to one cash award per artist per classification.
Sponsored by the National Arts Program in support and cooperation with the State of Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts, the exhibit is judged by professional artists and visual art professionals. The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is designed to give artists at all skill levels a unique opportunity to exhibit their creative work and to compete for cash prizes.
Participants needed to be a current employee, or immediate family member of a current employee of the State of Delaware. All entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years.
The 2024 Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition winners are:
Best of Show: Hyo Lee from Dover
Art Education Award: Nathanael Taylor from Milton
People’s Choice Award (Online): Sarah Silves from Dover, DE
People’s Choice Award (In-person): Naomi Smith from Dover, DE
Special Awards
Special Award, Monotone: Casey Williams from Brighton, MA
Special Award, Craft: Maggie Wieber from Denton, MD
Special Award, Nature: Meg Grotti from Hockessin
Special Award, Portrait: Jasmine Davis from Dover
Special Award, Abstract: Raymond Lewis from Wilmington
Professional Category:
First Place: Brianna Shetzler from Clayton
Second Place: Sharif Sadiq from Seaford
Third Place: Joseph Repetti from Newark
Honorable Mention: Alex Mercado from Clayton
Honorable Mention: Yaprak Soysal from Wilmington
Honorable Mention: Rick Burrow from Camden-Wyoming
Intermediate Category:
First Place: Christopher Vasil from Ocean View
Second Place: Elizabeth Chen from Middletown
Third Place: Ashley Holmes from Clayton
Honorable Mention: Dan Friedrichsen
Honorable Mention: Ricki Truitt from Bridgeville
Honorable Mention: Jenesis Prioleau from Smyrna
Amateur Category:
First Place: Cyndi Holbrook from North East, MD
Second Place: Jeff Dorsch from Milton
Third Place: Kelly Nichol from Wilmington
Honorable Mention: Allison Sharp from Wyoming
Honorable Mention: Marcella Little from Bear
Honorable Mention: Emily Keulmann from Newark
Teen Category:
First Place: Kamora Jones from Wilmington
Second Place: Jolene Pham from Townsend
Third Place: EJ Egloff from Middletown
Honorable Mention: Alayna Reese from Townsend
Honorable Mention: Cora Brinson from Middletown
Honorable Mention: Alliyah Gallimore-Prado from Wilmington
Honorable Mention: Bella Burgett from Magnolia
Youth Category:
First Place: Izzabella West from Camden
Second Place: Genevieve Dinsmore from Wilmington
Third Place: Sabrina Rambo
Honorable Mention: Christopher Saxton, Jr from Camden
Honorable Mention: Eric Trzcinski from Middletown
Honorable Mention: Natalie Sturgis from Clayton
Honorable Mention: Audrey Sutton from Wilmington
###
Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications
302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov
The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.