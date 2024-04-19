Assistant Secretary Cantor Participates in 124th Flag Day Ceremonies in American Samoa

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

WASHINGTON — Assistant Secretary Carmen G. Cantor visited American Samoa this week, where she attended the 124th anniversary of the celebration of Flag Day in the territory, observed performances and parades by local schools and villages, and participated in a traditional Ava Ceremony. Held on April 17, Flag Day is a multi-day celebration commemorating American Samoa becoming a U.S. territory.

While in the territory, Assistant Secretary Cantor visited several project sites that received financial support from the Office of Insular Affairs such as the American Samoa Community College Multi-Purpose Center. She also visited the Boys and Girls Club of American Samoa, which promotes education and advocacy in American Samoa youth about ocean and coastal conservation.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Cantor announced $2.5 million in fiscal year 2024 Technical Assistance Program (TAP) grant funds from the Office of Insular Affairs (OIA).

TAP grant awards totaling $1,488,400 will be awarded to the territorial government as follows:

$350,000 to the Technology Office under the Office of the Governor for the Physical Addressing System project;

$250,000 to the Department of Commerce for the American Samoa Innovation & Technology Campus Infrastructure: Roads, Drainage &Utilities Coordination project;

$206,400 to the Department of Health for the Smiles of American Samoa project;

$200,000 to the Department of Corrections for the Improving Technical Services and Security project;

$130,000 to the Department of Commerce for the ArcGIS Distributed Collaboration project;

$125,000 to the Department of Health for the Improving Environmental Health: Mold and Water Testing Initiative project;

$120,000 to the Department of Port Administration for the Port Planning project;

$82,000 to the Territorial Audit Office for Enhancing Training Opportunities for Office Staff; and

$25,000 to the Department of Education for the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship Grant project.

OIA is also providing $1,007,161 in TAP funding to semi-autonomous agencies, an educational institution, non-profit organizations, and the Department’s Bureau of Reclamation to support American Samoa as follows:

$295,703 to the Development Bank of American Samoa for the Computer Network Systems and Cybersecurity project;

$260,000 to the American Samoa Community College for the Apprentice Workforce Development (AWD) Program, Phase II;

$160,250 to the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority for the DC Power Supply Backup System for CO Sites project;

$150,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of American Samoa for the Rise Up: Mobilizing the Youth Climate Leaders Generation project;

$108,000 to the Bureau of Reclamation for the American Samoa Power Authority Program for Risk Reduction Technical Support and Capacity Building for Current Water Treatment projects; and

$33,208 to the Lyndon B. Johnson Tropical Medical Center for Pharmacy Department Workforce Training.

