Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,491 in the last 365 days.

Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to VNDA’s board of directors urging the company to run a full sales process to maximize shareholder value

Believes the Substantial Premium Presented by Future Pak Merits Engagement

Believes a Sales Process Could Yield Well Over 100% Upside to the Stock

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC, with current ownership 350,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”), has issued an open letter to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) regarding the potential bid for Vanda submitted by Future Pak, LLC (“Future Pak”).

A full copy of the letter is attached below and is available at: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ee5bd01-bdbc-43f7-af2d-e4c34004b336

 

 


Contacts:

Michael Rybak
424-644-6008

Brad Lundy
424-644-6009

You just read:

Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to VNDA’s board of directors urging the company to run a full sales process to maximize shareholder value

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more