Ready To Fight Goes for 1-2 Punch: Mike Tyson Joins as Ambassador with RTF Token Landing 4 Major Exchange Listings

Warsaw, Poland, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an electrifying development for the boxing and blockchain communities, the high profile Ready To Fight (RTF) project has announced a powerful 1-2 punch. None other than the legendary boxer Mike Tyson has become an ambassador for their innovative platform, and the RTF token is slated for listing on four leading cryptocurrency exchanges.



Mike Tyson's Champion Endorsement: A Knockout for RTF

Tyson’s involvement with RTF is a powerful endorsement of the project’s mission and potential. His decision to support RTF pro bono underscores a genuine belief in the project's vision: to transform the traditional boxing industry through web3 technology. Tyson’s global fame and influence are expected to significantly boost RTF's visibility and credibility, attracting more enthusiasts and investors to the platform.

This collaboration is not just a testament to Tyson’s commitment to giving back to the sport that made him a household name but also highlights the unique allure of RTF — a project by boxers, for boxers, championing the digital evolution of the multi-billion dollar boxing industry.

RTF Token Set for Listing on Premier Exchanges

In another groundbreaking announcement, the RTF team has revealed that its native token, $RTF, is slated for listing on four leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This move is poised to enhance liquidity and accessibility for the token, opening up new avenues for investment and participation in the project’s ecosystem.

What Sets RTF Apart: A Visionary Leap into Web3

Founded by the celebrated boxer Oleksandr Usyk and supported by industry titans and renowned personalities such as WBC, Ebanie Bridges, and now Mike Tyson, RTF is not just another blockchain project. It represents a monumental shift towards digitizing the boxing industry, making mass adoption of web3 technologies a tangible reality. The project has rapidly gained momentum, with early investment rounds closing swiftly, demonstrating the community's excitement and belief in RTF's future.

The RTF Ecosystem: A Revolutionary Platform for Boxing

At its core, RTF is a social network built on its blockchain infrastructure, designed to connect amateur and professional fighters with the entire spectrum of boxing industry stakeholders. From promoters and coaches to sponsors and specialized services, RTF facilitates seamless interactions that benefit all parties involved. The platform’s collaboration with the World Boxing Council (WBC) further solidifies its commitment to nurturing talent and enhancing the global boxing experience.

The native $RTF token is central to the ecosystem, enabling donations, payments for services, purchases of gear, and access to exclusive content. This creates a vibrant economy within the platform, where every transaction supports the development of boxers and enriches the community.

A Knockout Opportunity for Both the Boxing and the Crypto Worlds

Ready To Fight stands at the vanguard of boxing’s digital transformation. With its unique blend of blockchain technology, a supportive ecosystem, and now the backing of Mike Tyson, RTF is poised to redefine what it means to be part of the boxing world.

For athletes, fans, and investors alike, RTF represents not just a platform but a movement towards a more connected, empowered, and digitally savvy boxing community. However, the potential of RTF extends far beyond the ring, presenting a golden opportunity for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and tech innovators.

As RTF prepares for its token listings on April 24th and continues to draw support from heavyweight names in the industry, the buzz around this project is undeniable. If you haven’t heard about Ready To Fight yet, now is the time to tune in — because when legends like Mike Tyson step into the ring for a cause, you know it’s going to be a game-changer.

