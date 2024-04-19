Recently appointed Head of EU Monitoring Mission meets with Georgian Prime Minister

On 18 April, the recently appointed Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani, held an introductory meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi.

During the meeting, Head of Mission Boughani underscored EUMM’s commitment to stability and peace in Georgia.

The Head of Mission also used the opportunity to highlight the importance of the Mission-managed Hotline and the Ergneti IPRM as important tools that contribute to security and confidence building.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze thanked the Mission for its continued commitment and contribution to stability, security and peace in Georgia. He confirmed his support for the full implementation of the Mission’s mandate throughout the territory of Georgia.

