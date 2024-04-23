One Parking Partners with Parking Logix and eleven-x for Optimal Parking Efficiency for the City of Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL: One Parking joins forces with Parking Logix & eleven-x for smarter parking solutions, digitizing 16 surface lots & 1,200 on-street spaces.
Vendors that are willing to partner, versus always trying to compete, provide the highest value.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Parking is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Parking Logix and eleven-x® to enhance parking efficiency in the vibrant coastal city of Delray Beach, Florida. Together, they are digitizing 16 surface lots and 1,200 on-street parking spaces, radically transforming the parking experience for residents and visitors.
The new initiative, which leverages Parking Logix's OpenSpace technology and eleven-x's eXactpark™ system, will allow drivers to check public parking availability for on and off-street parking spaces via the city’s website. It will eliminate the frustration of reaching downtown areas and wasting valuable time searching for parking by matching drivers with available parking spots. The wayfinding project is being administered by One Parking, a leading parking management company that manages over 50,000 self-parking and valet spaces across the United States.
The goal of the One Parking initiative is to alleviate the common complaint of insufficient parking in the popular Florida beach town by providing real-time parking data at drivers’ fingertips. Sensors will be placed in on and off-street parking assets, which will convey real-time parking data to the city’s website, where drivers can view detailed parking data to assist in finding local parking. “As the chosen manager of the City of Delray’s parking operations and for One Parking, I can state that Parking Logix and eleven-x were able to work effectively and collaboratively here in service of the City’s best interests,” said Mark Pratt, President of One Parking. “One Parking believes very much in finding the right combination of technology components to meet the needs of each client’s unique needs in a bespoke manner. One Parking is proud to be the more innovative parking operator that brings key solution partners together for the best final outcome for all of our clients nationwide.”
Parking Logix' OpenSpace technology is a game-changer in the world of parking solutions. This smart, solar-powered system uses innovative sensor technology to monitor and manage parking spaces accurately. It provides real-time data on parking availability, helping drivers find parking spaces quickly and efficiently. The sensors are easy to install, require minimal maintenance, and are designed to withstand various weather conditions, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The data gathered by sensors is accessible via the Logix on Cloud interface, a user-friendly platform that provides comprehensive insights and analytics for better parking management. Data can also be shared to LED signage, Parking Logix’s Parker Mobile app, as well as third-party websites and apps via robust API integration. "Partnering with One Parking and eleven-x to implement our OpenSpace technology in Delray Beach is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative parking solutions,” said Todd Tucker, President of Parking Logix. “By digitizing surface lots and on-street parking spaces, we're not just improving efficiency; we're enhancing the overall parking experience for residents and visitors alike. This collaboration underscores our dedication to creating smarter, more connected cities through technology."
eleven-x’s award-winning eXactpark™ system will improve the parking experience in Delray Beach for both drivers and the parking management team by deploying their patented SPS-X sub-surface stall sensors into the city’s 1,200 on-street parking spaces to monitor individual parking spaces. Utilizing advanced wireless technology, the sensors will last for a decade ensuring accurate and reliable space usage data collection to help the city understand parking patterns and trends which will have a positive impact on programs and future planning. Additionally, the sensors will also enable a public website which will show, in real-time, where available parking spaces are located, helping drivers find parking faster. “We are very excited to help the city of Delray deliver the best parking experience for their community by delivering the most accurate, “true” occupancy monitoring of their on-street spaces. Our platform will help get drivers into spaces quicker, while also providing the city with 24/7/365 data and insights to help them deliver better programs and services,” said Dan Mathers, CEO at eleven-x.
Parking Logix will equip the city’s 16 surface lots and garages, totaling over 1,700 off-street parking spots, with its solar-powered OpenSpace sensors. These devices capture and share data in real time to the city website and Logix on Cloud interface. eleven-x will outfit 1,200 on-street parking spaces in Delray Beach with eXactpark. The combination of these technologies ensures optimal accuracy for drivers and optimal cost-effectiveness for the city. Additionally, the city will gain access to detailed reports and analytic data, providing actionable insights to further improve parking management and planning.
This marks the third collaboration between Parking Logix and eleven-x, following successful partnerships at Florida Atlantic University and University of Wisconsin Madison Campus. Their combined expertise and innovative technologies continue to revolutionize parking experiences across the United States.
About One Parking
One Parking, Inc. has over 20 years of experience, managing 135+ locations in 11 cities with 50,000+ spaces. It pioneers technology such as 2-way audio/video conflict resolution offered by Parker Technologies. it is the first parking operator to push real-time count information to the dashboard for dozens of automotive brands. One Parking is committed to a reduction in carbon emissions via the use of its proprietary technology and by partnering with trustworthy brands like eleven-x and Parking Logix. For more information on the use of these disparate technologies to develop an information ecosystem, email One Parking President Mark Pratt at mpratt@oneparking.com.
About Parking Logix
Parking Logix, headquartered in Montreal, manufactures easy-to-install, intuitive and affordable cloud-based solutions, providing the highest industry accuracy in occupancy data. The data is available in real-time, and the system can be solar-powered, avoiding excessive costs associated with grid-powered solutions. For more information, contact Parking Logix President Todd Tucker at ttucker@parkinglogix.com.
About eleven-x™
eleven-x™ focuses on improving the parking experience for all with its award-winning, smart parking technology solution, eXactpark™. A comprehensive software platform, eXactpark enables drivers to find available parking quickly and easily in real-time with accurate and reliable 24/7 data to enable numerous use cases. For more information, contact eleven-x CEO Dan Mathers at dan.mathers@eleven-x.com.
Mark Pratt
One Parking
mpratt@oneparking.com